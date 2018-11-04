English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat Orphanage Superintendent Held for Sexually Harassing Minor Girls
The matter came to light after the girls confided in a woman employee of the orphanage, who in turn approached the district child protection committee.
(Representative image)
Loading...
Anand (Gujarat): Four minor inmates of an orphanage for girls in Gujarat's Anand district were allegedly sexually harassed by its superintendent who was arrested on Sunday, the police said.
The accused, identified as Minesh Parmar, allegedly made sexual overtures at the girls and touched them inappropriately, a rural police official said.
The Jeewan Anand Orphanage, located in Boriyavi village in Anand taluka, is run by a private trust.
The four girl inmates have accused Parmar of making sexual overtures, touching them inappropriately and threatening them, the official said, adding that the accused also sought sexual favours from them.
The matter came to light after the girls confided in a woman employee of the orphanage, who in turn approached the district child protection committee.
An FIR was lodged at Anand rural police station Sunday afternoon after the statements of the complainants were recorded, following which Parmar was arrested.
The accused has been booked under various sections of the IPC including 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), and various sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.
The accused, identified as Minesh Parmar, allegedly made sexual overtures at the girls and touched them inappropriately, a rural police official said.
The Jeewan Anand Orphanage, located in Boriyavi village in Anand taluka, is run by a private trust.
The four girl inmates have accused Parmar of making sexual overtures, touching them inappropriately and threatening them, the official said, adding that the accused also sought sexual favours from them.
The matter came to light after the girls confided in a woman employee of the orphanage, who in turn approached the district child protection committee.
An FIR was lodged at Anand rural police station Sunday afternoon after the statements of the complainants were recorded, following which Parmar was arrested.
The accused has been booked under various sections of the IPC including 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), and various sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli to Set New T20I Record
- Priyanka Chopra Kicks Off Her Bachelorette Weekend With Girlfriends & Sophie Turner; See Pics
- Ruthless South Africa Draw First Blood With a Six-wicket Hammering of Australia
- Old Monk, New Tricks: Why the Classic Rum Brand Doesn't Need New Flavours
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...