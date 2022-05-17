Gujarat: Over 20 Workers Injured in Major Fire at Chemical Company in Bharuch

More than 20 workers were injured, nine of them seriously, in a major fire that broke out at an agro-chemical company at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Tuesday afternoon, a senior official said. The fire started at Bharat Rasayan, a company which manufactures pesticides, around 4 pm, said district collector Tushar Sumera. More than 20 workers suffered injuries due to the fire and resultant blasts, he added.

"The condition of nine workers is serious and they are admitted in intensive care units of the hospital," the collector said. All the 50-odd workers who were on the premises when the fire broke out have been accounted for and no one is missing, he further said. The fire has been almost doused, Sumera said, adding, "We will be in a position to provide the exact figure of casualties once the flames are brought under complete control." The presence of chemicals made the dousing operation more time-consuming, the official said.

