Gujarat Panchayat Polls: As the results were declared in over 8,600 gram panchayats, a candidate in Vapi district village broke down near the counting centre after he found out that he had got just one vote — his own. The loss was even more embarrassing as he had a total of twelve members in his family, none of whom voted for him.

According to a report in India Today, candidate Santosh from Chharwala village had filed his nomination for the post of sarpanch, and expected that at least his 12 family members would vote for him. However, he was taken aback after the votes were counted and Santosh found out that he had managed to get only one vote, that too his own.

Elections were held for 8,686 gram panchayats and 48,573 wards using 37,000 ballot boxes across more than 23,000 booths. A total of 27,200 candidates were in the fray for the posts of sarpanch, and 1,19,998 candidates contested to become panchayat members, a report in Times Now stated.

A gram panchayat election is contested by a candidate in his personal capacity and not on party symbols. However, the candidates remain affiliated to one party or another.

