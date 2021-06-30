Gujarat: Police File Case Against Ghosts In Panchmahal

The police have registered a case against two ghosts for harassing a person in Panchmahal district of Gujarat.

A man who hails from Panchmahal district filed a case against two ghosts in Jambhugoda police station for not allowing him to work in his field. The man even alleged that the ghosts are threatening to kill him. On Tuesday, the scared victim came running to the station to file a report and started pleading with the policemen to save his life.

After looking at his delicate situation, the police filed a case and handed over the man to his family. Police Sub-Inspector Mayanksingh Thakor, who was on duty, told the reporters that the way the man entered the police station, it genuinely looked like there was some serious issue.

The man reportedly told the police that he was confident that the ghosts won’t follow him to the police station, justifying his own stance of going to a police station before anywhere else, and then filing a report.

When the police approached the family members of the victim, they got to know that the man was undergoing psychiatric treatment and had not taken any medicine in the last 10 days.

Before leaving, the cops requested the family members to take better care of the man so that he doesn’t unnecessarily approach the police for a second time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here