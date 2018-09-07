GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2018 for 6189 Lokrakshak/Sipahi Posts Ends Today at ojas.gujarat.gov.in, Apply Now!

Gujarat Police is inviting applications from male and female candidates for the recruitment of constables and soldiers in various categories.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 7, 2018, 10:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2018 for 6189 Lokrakshak/Sipahi Posts Ends Today at ojas.gujarat.gov.in, Apply Now!
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Loading...
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2018 application process for 6189 Lokrakshak and Sipahi posts is concluding today i.e. 7th September 2018, 11:59 hours on the official website of Gujarat Police Online Job Application System - ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Gujarat Police is inviting applications from male and female candidates for the recruitment of constables and soldiers in various categories.

Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online at the earliest:

How to apply for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘View All’ given in front of Current Advertisement
Step 3 – Select ‘LRB (Lokrakshak Recruitment Board’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply’
Step 5 – Register yourself and login with your registration credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/AdvtList.aspx?type=lCxUjNjnTp8%3d

Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details

Un-Armed Constable Lokrakshak (Male) – 225 Posts
Un-Armed Constable Lokrakshak (Female) – 111 Posts
Armed Constable Lokrakshak (Male) - 3551
Armed Constable Lokrakshak (Female) - 1748
Jail Sipahi (Male) - 499
Jail Sipahi (Female)/ Matron - 55

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be Class 12th passed from a recognized education board and must fulfill the physical and medical standards as given in the official advertisement:
https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/AdvtDetailFiles/LRB_201819_1.pdf

Age Limit:

Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 33 Years. Age-relaxation rules apply as stated in the official notification above.

Selection Process:

Applicants will be selected on the basis of a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Test and Medical Test.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex

Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...