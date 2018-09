Gujarat Police Recruitment 2018 for 6189 Lokrakshak/Sipahi Posts Ends Today at ojas.gujarat.gov.in, Apply Now!

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2018 application process for 6189 Lokrakshak and Sipahi posts is concluding today i.e. 7th September 2018, 11:59 hours on the official website of Gujarat Police Online Job Application System - ojas.gujarat.gov.in . Gujarat Police is inviting applications from male and female candidates for the recruitment of constables and soldiers in various categories.Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online at the earliest:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘View All’ given in front of Current AdvertisementStep 3 – Select ‘LRB (Lokrakshak Recruitment Board’Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply’Step 5 – Register yourself and login with your registration credentialsStep 6 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceUn-Armed Constable Lokrakshak (Male) – 225 PostsUn-Armed Constable Lokrakshak (Female) – 111 PostsArmed Constable Lokrakshak (Male) - 3551Armed Constable Lokrakshak (Female) - 1748Jail Sipahi (Male) - 499Jail Sipahi (Female)/ Matron - 55The applicant must be Class 12th passed from a recognized education board and must fulfill the physical and medical standards as given in the official advertisement:Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 33 Years. Age-relaxation rules apply as stated in the official notification above.Applicants will be selected on the basis of a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Test and Medical Test.