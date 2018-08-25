English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gujarat Promises to Complete Work on 182-metre Sardar Patel Statue by 25 October
The state government had earlier said the 182-meter tall statue will be inaugurated on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani with his deputy Nitin Patel visits the site of Statue of Unity at Rajpipla on the banks of River Narmada in Bharuch on Saturday, Aug 25, 2018. (PTI Photo)
Narmada: The finishing work on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's gigantic statue in Narmada district of Gujarat would be over by October 25, an official press release said on Saturday.
The state government had earlier said the 182-meter tall statue will be inaugurated on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and deputy chief minister Nitin Patel on Saturday visited the site of the statue, to be called `Statue of Unity', to take stock of the work.
The statue is being built on Sadhu Bet, a small island in the river Narmada, one km from the Sardar Sarovar Dam.
The chief minister was informed that the work of the inner steal and bronze structures will be completed by September 10 and October 20, respectively, while finishing work will be done by October 25, the press release said.
The statue is being built at a cost of Rs 1,989 crore.
After Independence, Sardar Patel unified the country which was deemed to be a very difficult task, Rupani said on this occasion, adding that Modi conceived the project as a fitting tribute to the great leader.
"The Congress has always ignored the legacy of Sardar Patel. They only remember the Nehru-Gandhi family," the chief minister said in a swipe at the opposition party.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
