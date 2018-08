Gujarat PSC Recruitment 2018: 207 Posts, Apply Before 31st August 2018

Gujarat PSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 207 vacancies for various posts under direct recruitment has begun on the official website of the Gujarat Public Service Commission, Gujarat - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:How to apply for GPSC Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/Step 2 – Click on link https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.inStep 3 – Register yourself firstStep 4 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on ‘I agree’Step 5 – Fill the form and click on saveStep 6 – Registration number will generateStep 7 – Click on online application and select the respective postStep 8 – Login with required credentialsStep 9 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application formStep 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link - https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/AdvtList.aspx?type=lCxUjNjnTp8= Application fee:The applicants need to pay Rs.100 as application fee.GPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 207TB and Chest Disease Specialist, ESIS, Class -1 – 1Veterinary Officer, Gujarat Animal Husbandry Service, Class - 2 – 40Principal, Gujarat Skill Training Services, Class - 2 – 57Translator, Class-3, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department – 1Child Development Project Officer (Female), Class-2, Women and Child Development Department – 56Research Officer, General Statistical Service, Class - 2 – 23Deputy Director, Gujarat Statistical service, Class - 1 – 6Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class - 2 – 21Professor, (Homoeopathic Organon of Medicine), Class -1 – 1Professor, (Homoeopathic Materia Medica), Class - 1 – 1Eligibility Criteria:Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as it varies for all the above mentioned posts:Official Advertisement:Age Limit:TB and Chest Disease Specialist, ESIS, Class-1 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 45 years as on last date of the receipt of applicationVeterinary Officer, Gujarat Animal Husbandry Service, Class-2 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 38 years as on last date of the receipt of application.Principal, Gujarat Skill Training Services, Class-2 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 38 years as on last date of the receipt of application.Translator, Class-3, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department – The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on last date of the receipt of application.Child Development Project Officer (Female), Class-2, Women and Child Development Department – The age of the applicant should not be more than 38 years as on last date of the receipt of applicationResearch Officer, General Statistical Service, Class-2 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 37 years as on last date of the receipt of application.Deputy Director, Gujarat Statistical service, Class-1 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 42 years as on last date of the receipt of application.Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-2 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on last date of the receipt of application.Professor, (Homoeopathic Organon of Medicine), Class-1 – The age of the applicant should not be more 47 years as on last date of the receipt of application.Professor, (Homoeopathic Materia Medica), Class-1 – The age of the applicant should not be more 47 years as on last date of the receipt of application.The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as the closing date of application. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Preliminary Test and an Interview.