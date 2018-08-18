English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gujarat PSC Recruitment 2018: 207 Posts, Apply Before 31st August 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for GPSC Recruitment on or before 31st August 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions How to a
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
Gujarat PSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 207 vacancies for various posts under direct recruitment has begun on the official website of the Gujarat Public Service Commission, Gujarat - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:
How to apply for GPSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on ‘I agree’
Step 5 – Fill the form and click on save
Step 6 – Registration number will generate
Step 7 – Click on online application and select the respective post
Step 8 – Login with required credentials
Step 9 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application form
Step 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/AdvtList.aspx?type=lCxUjNjnTp8=
Application fee:
The applicants need to pay Rs.100 as application fee.
GPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 207
TB and Chest Disease Specialist, ESIS, Class -1 – 1
Veterinary Officer, Gujarat Animal Husbandry Service, Class - 2 – 40
Principal, Gujarat Skill Training Services, Class - 2 – 57
Translator, Class-3, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department – 1
Child Development Project Officer (Female), Class-2, Women and Child Development Department – 56
Research Officer, General Statistical Service, Class - 2 – 23
Deputy Director, Gujarat Statistical service, Class - 1 – 6
Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class - 2 – 21
Professor, (Homoeopathic Organon of Medicine), Class -1 – 1
Professor, (Homoeopathic Materia Medica), Class - 1 – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as it varies for all the above mentioned posts:
Official Advertisement:
https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/AdvtList.aspx?type=lCxUjNjnTp8=
Age Limit:
TB and Chest Disease Specialist, ESIS, Class-1 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 45 years as on last date of the receipt of application
Veterinary Officer, Gujarat Animal Husbandry Service, Class-2 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 38 years as on last date of the receipt of application.
Principal, Gujarat Skill Training Services, Class-2 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 38 years as on last date of the receipt of application.
Translator, Class-3, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department – The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on last date of the receipt of application.
Child Development Project Officer (Female), Class-2, Women and Child Development Department – The age of the applicant should not be more than 38 years as on last date of the receipt of application
Research Officer, General Statistical Service, Class-2 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 37 years as on last date of the receipt of application.
Deputy Director, Gujarat Statistical service, Class-1 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 42 years as on last date of the receipt of application.
Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-2 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on last date of the receipt of application.
Professor, (Homoeopathic Organon of Medicine), Class-1 – The age of the applicant should not be more 47 years as on last date of the receipt of application.
Professor, (Homoeopathic Materia Medica), Class-1 – The age of the applicant should not be more 47 years as on last date of the receipt of application.
The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as the closing date of application. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Preliminary Test and an Interview.
Also Watch
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:
How to apply for GPSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on ‘I agree’
Step 5 – Fill the form and click on save
Step 6 – Registration number will generate
Step 7 – Click on online application and select the respective post
Step 8 – Login with required credentials
Step 9 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application form
Step 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/AdvtList.aspx?type=lCxUjNjnTp8=
Application fee:
The applicants need to pay Rs.100 as application fee.
GPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 207
TB and Chest Disease Specialist, ESIS, Class -1 – 1
Veterinary Officer, Gujarat Animal Husbandry Service, Class - 2 – 40
Principal, Gujarat Skill Training Services, Class - 2 – 57
Translator, Class-3, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department – 1
Child Development Project Officer (Female), Class-2, Women and Child Development Department – 56
Research Officer, General Statistical Service, Class - 2 – 23
Deputy Director, Gujarat Statistical service, Class - 1 – 6
Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class - 2 – 21
Professor, (Homoeopathic Organon of Medicine), Class -1 – 1
Professor, (Homoeopathic Materia Medica), Class - 1 – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as it varies for all the above mentioned posts:
Official Advertisement:
https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/AdvtList.aspx?type=lCxUjNjnTp8=
Age Limit:
TB and Chest Disease Specialist, ESIS, Class-1 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 45 years as on last date of the receipt of application
Veterinary Officer, Gujarat Animal Husbandry Service, Class-2 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 38 years as on last date of the receipt of application.
Principal, Gujarat Skill Training Services, Class-2 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 38 years as on last date of the receipt of application.
Translator, Class-3, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department – The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on last date of the receipt of application.
Child Development Project Officer (Female), Class-2, Women and Child Development Department – The age of the applicant should not be more than 38 years as on last date of the receipt of application
Research Officer, General Statistical Service, Class-2 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 37 years as on last date of the receipt of application.
Deputy Director, Gujarat Statistical service, Class-1 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 42 years as on last date of the receipt of application.
Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-2 – The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on last date of the receipt of application.
Professor, (Homoeopathic Organon of Medicine), Class-1 – The age of the applicant should not be more 47 years as on last date of the receipt of application.
Professor, (Homoeopathic Materia Medica), Class-1 – The age of the applicant should not be more 47 years as on last date of the receipt of application.
The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as the closing date of application. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Preliminary Test and an Interview.
Also Watch
-
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Will Miss My Closest Friend Immensely: L K Advani
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Will Miss My Closest Friend Immensely: L K Advani
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asian Games: Athletes Like Buffet Spread at Games' Village But Wish For Bigger Rooms
- UK Flying Their Flag Half-Mast in India for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Speaks Volumes About the Former PM
- How a Madrasa in Kozhikode Turned into a Shelter for 400 Kerala Flood Victims
- Meat-heavy Low-carb Diets Can 'Shorten Lifespan'
- Vehicles Make Their Way Through Flooded Bridge in Kerala - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...