Gujarat Records 16 New Omicron Cases, Tally Rises to 113

Gujarat reported 16 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the tally of such cases in the state to 113, the health department said in a release here. Ten Omicron-infected patients also recovered during the day, it said. Of 16 new cases, six were reported from Ahmedabad, three each from Surat city and Anand, and one each from Junagadh, Amreli, Bharuch and Banaskantha.

Of total 113 persons found infected with the new variant, 54 have recovered, including 10 on Friday, while 59 are still under treatment. No Omicron patient has died in Gujarat so far.

At 39, Ahmedabad city accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases, followed by 21 in Vadodara city, 12 in Surat city, 11 in Anand and six in Kheda.

