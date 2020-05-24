Gujarat Records 394 New Coronavirus Cases, 29 Deaths as Total Number of Infections Mount to 14,063
Health workers examine migrant laborers who arrived from Gujarat state on a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh in Prayagraj. (Image: AP)
A total of 21 of the 29 deceased patients were suffering from comorbidities, a state official said.
- PTI
- Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 8:28 PM IST
Gujarat on Sunday reported 394 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, taking the overall case count to 14,063 and the fatalities to 858, a Health department official said.
Meanwhile, the number of the people recovered from COVID-19 rose to 6,412 with 243 patients discharged from hospital in the day.
Gujarat now has 6,793 active cases, of which 67 are on ventilators, the official added.
