INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Gujarat Reports 20 Deaths, 340 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 hours

Migrant workers look out from a bus as they wait to enter a railway station to board a train to reach their home state of Uttarakhand, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, May 14, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

Migrant workers look out from a bus as they wait to enter a railway station to board a train to reach their home state of Uttarakhand, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, May 14, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

On the other hand, 282 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state, taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,035, she said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 10:45 PM IST
Share this:

The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat reached 9,932 on Friday with 340 new cases being reported since previous night, 261 of them in Ahmedabad district, a senior official said.

During the same period, 20 persons succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to coronavirus in the state to 606, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

On the other hand, 282 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state, taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,035, she said.

According to Ravi, the recovery rate has reached 40.62 per cent from 38.43 per cent as of Thursday.

Among those who walked out of hospitals after recovery was a 90-year-old COVID-19 patient woman in Vadodara who defeated virus, disproving the notion that it is hard for aged persons to recover from infection, Ravi said.

Of the 340 new cases recorded in Gujarat in 24 hours, 261 were from Ahmedabad district alone.

Other districts where significant number of cases were found since Thursday night were Surat (32), Vadodara (15), Rajkot (12) and Gandhinagar (11).

14 patients died in Ahmedabad, three in Surat and one each in Panchmahal, Anand and Mehsana districts.

Out of 9,932 cases recorded in Gujarat so far, as many as 7,171 were reported in Ahmedabad district, followed by 1,015 in Surat and 625 in Vadodara. A majority of deaths were also reported in these three districts.

While 479 coronavirus patients have died so far in Ahmedabad, 47 have died in Surat and 32 in Vadodara.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are, thus, as follows: Positive cases 9,932, new cases 340, deaths 606, discharged 4,035, active cases 5,291 and people tested so far 1,27,859.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading