Gujarat Reports 22 Covid-19 Deaths and 326 New Cases in 24 Hrs, 267 in Ahmedabad

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,721, new cases 326, deaths 236, discharged 736, active cases 3,749 and people tested so far 68,774.

PTI

Updated:May 1, 2020, 9:03 PM IST
Gujarat Reports 22 Covid-19 Deaths and 326 New Cases in 24 Hrs, 267 in Ahmedabad
Muslims offer prayers while maintaining safe distance inside Juma Masjid on the first Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, May 1, 2020. (Image: REUTERS/Amit Dave)

With 326 new patients being detected since previous night, 267 of them in Ahmedabad, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat reached 4,721 on Friday, a health official said.

Twenty-two patients died during this period, taking the death toll due to coronavirus to 236 in the state, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

Out of the 326 positive cases reported in the past 24 hours, as many as 267 cases were reported in Ahmedabad, 26 in Surat, 19 in Vadodara, six in Mahisagar, three in Panchmahal and one each in Banaskantha, Botad, Gandhinagar, Kutch and Patan districts, she said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,721, new cases 326, deaths 236, discharged 736, active cases 3,749 and people tested so far 68,774.

