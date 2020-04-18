Gujarat Reports Seven More Coronavirus Deaths, State Toll Now at 48
The two patients, a 68-year-old woman, who died in Ahmemdabad suffered from hypertension and TB, while a 72-year-old woman, suffered from kidney disease.
Image for Representation (Image: AP)
New Delhi: Seven more coronavirus positive patients died in Gujarat, taking the death toll in the state to 48, a health department official said on Saturday.
Five of these patients died in Ahmedabad, and one each in Vadodara and Surat, Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi said.
"A 68-year-old woman, who died in Ahmemdabad suffered from hypertension and TB, while a 72-year-old woman, who also passed away in the city, suffered from kidney disease," she said.
Another 65-year-old woman, who died in Ahmedabad, suffered from hypertension and kidney, the official said.
A 50-year-old woman, who died in an Ahmedabad hospital suffered from a mental illness, while a 70-year-old woman from Aravalli suffered from a heart ailment. She also died in Ahmedabad, the official said.
Ahmemdabad has so far reported 25 COVID-19 deaths, Vadodara seven and Surat six, Ravi said.
