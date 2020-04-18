Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Gujarat Reports Seven More Coronavirus Deaths, State Toll Now at 48

The two patients, a 68-year-old woman, who died in Ahmemdabad suffered from hypertension and TB, while a 72-year-old woman, suffered from kidney disease.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2020, 11:57 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gujarat Reports Seven More Coronavirus Deaths, State Toll Now at 48
Image for Representation (Image: AP)

New Delhi: Seven more coronavirus positive patients died in Gujarat, taking the death toll in the state to 48, a health department official said on Saturday.

Five of these patients died in Ahmedabad, and one each in Vadodara and Surat, Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi said.

"A 68-year-old woman, who died in Ahmemdabad suffered from hypertension and TB, while a 72-year-old woman, who also passed away in the city, suffered from kidney disease," she said.

Another 65-year-old woman, who died in Ahmedabad, suffered from hypertension and kidney, the official said.

A 50-year-old woman, who died in an Ahmedabad hospital suffered from a mental illness, while a 70-year-old woman from Aravalli suffered from a heart ailment. She also died in Ahmedabad, the official said.

Ahmemdabad has so far reported 25 COVID-19 deaths, Vadodara seven and Surat six, Ravi said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,906

    +290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,378

    +543*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,992

    +225*  

  • Total DEATHS

    480

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,518,026

    +52,053*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,240,191

    +88,992*

  • Cured/Discharged

    568,343

    +26,842*  

  • Total DEATHS

    153,822

    +10,097*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres