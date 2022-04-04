Gujarat: Restaurant Owner Abducts 56-yr-old Teacher to Pay Salaries of Staff Demanding Hike

In a bizarre case, a restaurant owner in Gujarat’s Kalol allegedly abducted a teacher to pay salaries of his staff. Police said the main accused is the woman’s neighbour in a residential society at Panchavati area. A man entered the woman’s home on the pretext of taking a reading of the solar system meter following which four others sneaked in, bound the woman and whisked her away, police added.

The local crime branch at Gandhinagar arrested the main accused in the case, identified as 35-year-old Mitul Patel. According to police, Patel conspired with five others to kidnap the 56-year-old teacher after she returned home from school in the afternoon. The incident took place in Saraswati Cooperative Society of Panchavati area in Kalol on March 30, police added.

Police said Patel made a plan to kidnap the woman with four other staff members, who were demanding a hike. The woman is a teacher at a school near Tapovan Circle, police added.

Police further said on the afternoon of March 30, a man identified as Saurabh Kumar knocked at her door and told her that he had come to test the solar panels. She allowed him inside and, soon, four other men sneaked in, bound her and then took her away, police added.

The culprits, police said, forced her into a car and covered her face. After some time, they called her husband, who runs a factory in Chatral. When he reached home and found his wife missing, the man contacted police and lodged a missing complaint.

When Patel learnt that the husband had contacted police, he got scared and dumped the woman on a deserted road early on March 31 and fled. The woman then managed to contact her husband and the couple lodged a kidnapping complaint, police said.

Police said Patel runs Tirupati restaurant on Ambika-Kalol highway. He confessed to the crime during interrogation and told police that he abducted the woman along with his waiters, identified as Nilesh, Devendra, Ballu and Saurabh. Patel was facing financial constraints due to which he could not increase his employees’ salaries, and thought this would be an easy way out, police added.

