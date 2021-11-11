Gujarat Restricts Unvaccinated People From Using Public Facilities From Nov 12, All Details Here

The Gujarat government on Thursday announced that those who are eligible for their first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine but have failed to do so will not be allowed in Kankaria Lakefront, Kankaria Zoo and Sabarmati Riverfront from Friday onwards.

“Vaccine certificates will be checked before their entry into the library, gymkhana, swimming pool, AMC Sports Complex, City Civic Centre and all the buildings of the corporation," news agency ANI said, quoting the state government order.

Over 16,000 villages and five municipal corporations in Gujarat have inoculated 100 per cent of their eligible population with the first dose of vaccine, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, Patel said the entire eligible population in the cities of Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Surat, Junagadh and Rajkot have been administered the first jab of the vaccine.

Apart from this, residents of 16,109 out of nearly 18,500 villages have taken the first dose of the vaccine so far, he said, adding that Junagadh, Ahmedabad, Tapi and Mahisagar have also achieved 100 per cent coverage of the first dose till now.

As per the official figures, Gujarat has around 4.93 crore citizens above the age of 18, who are eligible to take the vaccine against coronavirus. Nearly 4.50 crore people have received the first dose so far, while 2.71 crore have taken the second dose as well, the minister said.

