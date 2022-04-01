Juvenile, Now 35, Found Guilty in 2002 Gulberg Society Massacre in Gujarat

Two decades after the 68 people were killed at Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad in the aftermath of the 2002 Godhra riots, a 35-year-old man who was a juvenile at the time of the killings was found guilty of rioting punished with three-month community service, according to reports.

The man was among three people, under the age of 18, accused of being a part of the mob that led to the attacks at the residential colony in the Chamanpura area in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002. The Juvenile Justice Board principal magistrate D A Jhadav on Thursday fined the man, who was 15 at the time of the riots, Rs 15,000. Three other juveniles who were accused in the case were acquitted, the Times of India reported.

Jhadav has ordered the guilty to render community services for three months the Civil Hospital and has ordered the child welfare officer of the area to prepare a report every six months for a year about his behaviour.

Congress MP Ehsan Jafri was among 68 people killed at Gulberg Society, a day after the S-6 Coach of the Sabarmati Express was burnt at Godhra killing 59 people and triggering riots in Gujarat.

A Special Sessions Court in Ahmedabad on 2016 had found 24 people guilty, including local VHP leader Atul Vaidya, of killing 69 people at the Gulberg Society in 2002. The court relied on the testimonies of eyewitnesses who said that Vaidya, Kailash Dhobi and Jayesh Jinger were among those who dragged out former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri when he stepped out of his house to mollify the mob. Jafri was hacked to death by the mob. The Gujarat High Court granted bail to Vaidya in 2017.

