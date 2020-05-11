INDIA

Gujarat Scribe Booked on Sedition Charge For News Item Suggesting BJP May Remove CM Rupani From His Post

File photo of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

File photo of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

An FIR was registered by the Ahmedabad crime branch on Friday against Dhaval Patel, the editor of news portal Face Of Nation, under section 124-a (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 11:42 PM IST
An editor of a Gujarati news portal has been booked on the charge of sedition for uploading a news item suggesting that BJP high-command may remove Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from his post and replace him with Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, police said on Monday.

An FIR was registered by the Ahmedabad crime branch on Friday against Dhaval Patel, the editor of news portal Face Of Nation, under section 124-a (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Disaster Management Act, a senior officer said.

"As a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Patel has been detained, not arrested, and sent to

SVP Hospital for COVID-19 test," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) BV Gohil.

As per the FIR, Patel published a story on his news portal on May 7 suggesting a change of guard in the state. The

piece even claimed that Mandaviya has been called by the BJP high-command to discuss the same.

The article further claimed that the high command was not happy with Rupani's handling of coronavirus crisis in the

state.

