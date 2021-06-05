Gujarat Sees 996 Covid-19 Cases, Lowest Since Mid-March This Year

Gujarat recorded 996 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the lowest since March 17 when the addition was 1,122 and the first three figure increase since March 16, taking the state’s tally to 8,15,386, an official said. The caseload had increased by 954 on March 16.

Saturday also saw 15 deaths, taking the toll to 9,921, and 3,004 people being discharged from hospitals, which brought the recovery count to 7,85,378, or 96.32 per cent of the overall tally. The state now has 20,087 active cases, including 382 critical patients, he said.

“Vadodara district led with 211 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 149, Surat with 127, Rajkot 77, Junagadh 61, Gir Somnath 41, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar 36 each. Ahmedabad reported four deaths, Surat three, Vadodara two, and Rajkot one among others," the official informed. A release said 2,63,507 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 till 5pm on Saturday, taking the overall count of vaccine doses administered in the state to 1,81,78,319.

Gujarat’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,15,386, new cases 996, death toll 9,921, discharged 7,85,378, active cases 20,087, people tested so far – figures not released.

