Gujarat: Four Killed, Two Rescued After Under-construction Building Collapses in Surat

Four workers were killed and two were rescued from debris after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Surat’s Mota Varachha area on Tuesday. The incident happened after soil caved in while they were engaged in building a basement wall. Those rescued have been hospitalised, the Surat Municipal Corporation fire brigade official said.

“Six labourers were trapped after soil caved in while they were constructing a wall in the basement of a multi- storey building project. Four died and two were rescued and rushed to hospital. They were working in the lower part of the basement when the mishap took place,” said SMC’s East Zone fore officer Jagdish Patel told PTI.

Three people had died in a construction accident in Gujarat’s Vadodara last year. The three deceased persons were construction workers who were staying in the three-story building for renovation work. The Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services Department (VFES) pulled out the trapped persons after a three-hour-long operation and rushed the injured to the city hospital.