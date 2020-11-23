Gujarat ST Cancels 1,750 Buses Due Night Curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot

The Gujarat State Road Transportation Corporation has cancelled over 1,700 bus services due to curfew between 9pm and 6am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot in view of a spike in coronavirus cases over the past few days, an official said on Monday. GSRTC secretary KD Desai said 1,754 services have been cancelled as these buses depart during the 9pm to 6am time- frame from depots in these cities.

He said the cancelled services comprise 450 from Ahmedabad, 378 from Rajkot, 531 from Vadodara and 395 from Surat, but added that more buses were being deployed during the day to give relief to passengers, including from Geeta Mandir, Ahmedabad's main bus station.

Desai said long distance buses, which ply during night, will bypass these four cities and use outer ring roads to pick up and drop passengers from designated spots where GSRTC supervisors have been placed to coordinate operations in the night.