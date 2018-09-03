English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat Teen Attempts Suicide With Friend After Being Raped by Latter's Relative
The victim told the police she was raped by her friend's relative at knife-point and both the girls consumed pesticide out of fear after the incident.
Image for representation.
Ahmedabad: A teenage girl, along with her friend, attempted suicide after she was allegedly raped by the latter's relative near Bodeli in Gujarat's Chhota Udepur district, police said Monday.
Police said the 17-year-old girl and her friend tried to end their lives Thursday by consuming pesticide.
The victim has told Bodeli police that two persons, identified as Sajanbhai Naika and Rohit Naika, approached her and her friend while they were on their way to school last Thursday and persuaded the two girls to accompany them to a temple nearby, an official said.
"While the victim sat on Sajanbhai's two-wheeler, her friend rode pillion on Rohit's motorcycle. En route, while Rohit rode ahead with the friend, Sajanbhai took the victim to an isolated spot out of town and raped her at knife-point," the official said.
The accused dropped the girls to Bodeli where they consumed pesticide out of fear, he added. The victim and her friend were rushed to Bodeli government hospital from where they were shifted to Vadodara civil hospital in a critical condition, police said.
"At Vadodara civil hospital, the victim gave a statement to police revealing the incident that took place on Thursday and the subsequent sequence of events following which we registered a case on Sunday," the official said.
He said Sajanbhai has been booked for rape and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code. Rohit Naika has been charged under section 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the IPC, the official said. Both the accused are absconding and efforts were on to nab them, the Bodeli police official said.
