English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Self-styled ‘Exorcist’ Rapes Gujarat Teen on Pretext of Warding Off Evil Spirits
The accused asked the girl's parents to wait as he took her to an isolated area and raped her, police said.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Ahmedabad: A teenage girl was allegedly raped by a man claiming to be an exorcist in a village in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat, police said on Monday.
The parents of the 14-year-old survivor had approached the accused, a self-styled exorcist, for help as their daughter had not been keeping well, said a Kalyanpur police station official in the district.
The incident took place on Sunday at Bhatvadiya village, around 400km from Ahmedabad, he said.
The accused, Bharat Sonagara, claimed to banish "evil spirits" from people, he said. "The victim, who belonged to Bhatiya village (in the same district), was unwell and her parents approached the accused to help her out.
"The accused asked the girl's parents to wait as he took the girl to an isolated area and raped her," the official said, quoting from the FIR lodged at the Kalyanpur police station.
Sonagara threatened the girl and asked her not to tell anything about the incident to her parents, the police official said.
However, the survivor narrated her ordeal to her parents after they reached home, he said.
The survivor's parents lodged a police complaint against Sonagara who was subsequently booked under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and also provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.
The accused is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the official added.
The parents of the 14-year-old survivor had approached the accused, a self-styled exorcist, for help as their daughter had not been keeping well, said a Kalyanpur police station official in the district.
The incident took place on Sunday at Bhatvadiya village, around 400km from Ahmedabad, he said.
The accused, Bharat Sonagara, claimed to banish "evil spirits" from people, he said. "The victim, who belonged to Bhatiya village (in the same district), was unwell and her parents approached the accused to help her out.
"The accused asked the girl's parents to wait as he took the girl to an isolated area and raped her," the official said, quoting from the FIR lodged at the Kalyanpur police station.
Sonagara threatened the girl and asked her not to tell anything about the incident to her parents, the police official said.
However, the survivor narrated her ordeal to her parents after they reached home, he said.
The survivor's parents lodged a police complaint against Sonagara who was subsequently booked under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and also provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.
The accused is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the official added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: Had to Sacrifice A Lot When 'Tumbbad' was Realised, Says Sohum Shah
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: That a Film Like Mulk Got Made is a Big Achievement, Says Manoj Pahwa
- Patriot Act? Hasan Minhaj on Indian Elections is the Primer You Never Knew You Needed
- Sonali Bendre Enjoys Sunday Brunch With Goldie Behl, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan; See Pic
- Thanos' Look From Avengers Endgame Leaked, Kissing Scene in Dear Comrade Receives Flak
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results