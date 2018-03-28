English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat TET 1 Results & Answer Keys released at gujarat-education.gov.in; Download Now!
As per the results of TET-I, 6341 candidates have qualified the test, taking the pass percentage to 8.36%.
Screen grab of the official website of Education Department - Government of Gujarat.
Gujarat TET 1 Results have been declared by the Gujarat State Examination Board, Gandhinagar on its official website - gujarat-education.gov.in. Gujarat SEB had organized the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 1 examinations for English, Hindi and Gujarati papers on 4th March 2018 in which 75,832 candidates had appeared earlier this month. As per the results of TET-I, 6341 candidates have qualified the test, taking the pass percentage to 8.36%. The board has also released Final Answer Keys. Candidates who had appeared for the TET-I exam can download the final answer keys as well as their result by following the instructions given below:
How to download Gujarat TET 1 Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://gujarat-education.gov.in/seb/index.htm
Step 2 – Under ‘Latest News & Announcements’ tab, click on the url that reads, ‘TET-I Result link’
Step 3 - Enter your Roll/Seat No. and Date of Birth and click on Search
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://result.sebgujarat.com/Result_TET_I.aspx
The Final Answer keys are available on the above mentioned page and candidates can click on ‘View’ tab to download Hindi Medium Final Key, English Medium Final Key and Gujurati Medium Final Key.
