Gujarat: Three Dead in Blaze in Garment Label Factory in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Three workers were killed in a fire that broke out on the third floor of a garment label manufacturing factory in Ahmedabad on Saturday, an official said.

The factory, identified as Lotus Label Industries, is located in Odhav GIDC in Ahmedabad. "Three workers were asphyxiated to death in a fire which broke out on the third floor of a garment label making factory that stored rayon fibre," said MF Dastoor, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's Chief Fire Officer.

"The labourers were working in a room adjacent to the third floor of the factory where the fire broke out. They died from asphyxiation as the room had no window or ventilation," Dastoor said.

He said a cylinder kept in the room blew up in the fire while another was brought out safely. "The fire broke out at 3:30 pm and three fire tenders and five tankers took three hours to douse it. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained," Dastoor said.

