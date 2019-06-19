Take the pledge to vote

Gujarat to Ban Sale and Consumption of E-cigarettes By Amending Law

Minister of State, Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja has said that addiction of e-cigarettes, which are easily available and bought online in absence of prohibition on their sale, is harmful for youths.

PTI

Updated:June 19, 2019, 11:16 PM IST
Gujarat to Ban Sale and Consumption of E-cigarettes By Amending Law
(Photo: Reuters/Image for representation)
Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government will ban the sale and consumption of e-cigarettes and will bring a bill in the upcoming session of the state Legislative Assembly to amend an existing law which regulates the sale of tobacco products.

Minister of State, Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja has said that addiction of e-cigarettes, which are easily available and bought online in absence of prohibition on their sale, is harmful for youths.

"To ban the e-cigarettes, the Home department will bring a bill in the upcoming session of the Assembly to amend the law (the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products — Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution Act) which regulates the sale and consumption of such items," said Jadeja.

The Assembly session would commence on July 2.

"We have observed a disturbing trend wherein youths are purchasing the e-cigarettes online, as there is no specific law which bans their sale or consumption in the state," the minister said.

Till now, 12 states in India and 36 countries have banned the e-cigarettes.

He said the e-cigarettes contain various hazardous chemicals, such as Propylene Glycol and lead, which can cause cancer and lung diseases.

"This is a dangerous form of addiction which is becoming popular among youths and even young children. In India, youths below the age of 18 years are also buying it online," Jadeja added. ​

