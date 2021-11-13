CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Gujarat to Celebrate Nov 15 as 'Balvarta Din' in Memory of Gijubhai Badheka

Gijubhai Badheka's birth anniversary on November 15 will be celebrated as 'Balvarta Din' in Gujarat. (Image: Wikicommons)

He worked extensively in the field of child education, experimenting with new ideas, and left behind a legacy of prolific writing.

Gujarat will celebrate educationist Gijubhai Badheka’s birth anniversary on November 15 as ‘Balvarta Din’, state education minister Jitubhai Vaghani said on Saturday. Badhekar, born in 1885 in Chittal in Gujarat, was the founder of ‘Bal Mandir’ pre-primary schools in 1920.

He worked extensively in the field of child education, experimenting with new ideas, and left behind a legacy of prolific writing. “The state government will try to pay true homage to Gijubhai Badheka by celebrating his birthday in Gujarat as Balvarta Divas," Vaghani said.

first published:November 13, 2021, 23:19 IST