Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Gujarat to Get Country's First Chemical Engineering & Technology Institute

The Central government is also planning to set up a Plastic Waste Management Centre in Ahmedabad to find out solutions to systematic segregation and recycling of plastic waste.

PTI

Updated:August 18, 2019, 11:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gujarat to Get Country's First Chemical Engineering & Technology Institute
(FILE PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES) Representative photo
Loading...

Ahmedabad: The country's first Central Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology (CICET) will be set up in Gujarat to give boost to the chemical industry, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said here on Sunday.

The CICET will come up either at Ahmedabad or Surat. "The state has a significant presence of chemical industry, especially in Vapi, Ankleshwar and Vatva in Valsad, Bharuch, and Ahmedabad districts, and the first-of-its-kind institute will facilitate the chemical industry with research and innovations," he said.

"The proposed CICET will help the chemical industry with research and innovations," he said. The Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers also announced setting up of another campus of the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering & Technology (CIPET) in Valsad at the cost of Rs 54 crore for the benefit of tribal students and the plastic industry.

"Plastic has become the indispensable part of our day-to-day life, but it is one of the main causes of rising pollution. Thus, research in plastic engineering technology is the need of the hour," he said.

The Union minister, who also holds Shipping portfolio, was talking to reporters after inaugurating the CIPET hostel built at the cost of Rs 31 crore. The hostel can provide accommodation facility to 150 girls and 575 boys.

The Central government is also planning to set up a Plastic Waste Management Centre in Ahmedabad to find out solutions to systematic segregation and recycling of plastic waste.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram