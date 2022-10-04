Gujarat to Host Law Ministers’ Conference Mid-October; BJP Hopes for Poll Traction

The Centre is set to host law ministers of states and Union Territories across the country for a conference mid-October in Kevadia town of poll-bound Gujarat. At the conference, detailed discussions will be held on various laws proposed and enacted by the Narendra Modi government.

The conference comes just days Gujarat hosted mayors of BJP-ruled states, where they were given training in strengthening the organisation in their region as well as in poll-bound states they visit campaigning. While the mayors’ gathering was exclusive to the BJP, the law conference will invite law ministers of all states.

Many in the party believe the venue has been chosen after much deliberation keeping in mind the upcoming Assembly elections.

“There should be action on the ground and the state should be showcased, especially to those who belong to the Opposition camp. It helps in gaining momentum in the state where there are elections,” said the source.

Sources added that law secretaries may represent states or UTs in cases where the Chief Ministers hold the law portfolio as well, as it may not be possible for them to attend the conference.

The government is also planning to arrange for the law ministers to visit the Statute of Unity on the evening of the conference.

The conference is likely to discuss and deliberate on progressive steps like shedding colonial laws that were meant to serve British interests. “It is generally an enriching experience for all law ministers to adopt best practices used by other states and learn from them. It is also a platform to deliberate on steps to ensure transparency in the system or gathering an opinion from various states on laws the government would want to bring in future,” said the source.

Gujarat is slated to go to polls in December for 182 Assembly seats.

