Gujarat: Two Dead, Five Injured in Elevator Crash in Bhavnagar

PTI

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 23:54 IST

Bhavnagar, India

Two labourers were killed and five persons were injured. (Representational image)

The elevator of the Sai Cold Storage in Chitra GIDC industrial area with seven occupants crashed before it could reach the sixth floor.

Two labourers were killed and five persons were injured after a cold storage elevator crashed on Friday in Bhavnagar city in Gujarat, a police official said.

The elevator of the Sai Cold Storage in Chitra GIDC industrial area with seven occupants crashed before it could reach the sixth floor, Deputy Superintendent of Police RV Damor said.

“Two persons identified as Jagdeep Sharma (27) and Dharmik Visnagra (23) died from severe head injuries. Five others have been injured," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
