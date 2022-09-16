Gujarat: Two Workers Fall to Death While Installing Lift on 14th Floor of Under-construction Building

Two labourers died after they fell from the 14th floor of an under-construction residential building in Gujarat’s Surat city on Friday, police said. The labourers fell while they were working on a lift in the under-construction building at Pandesara locality of the city, deputy commissioner of police (zone 3) Sagar Bagmar said. “Work was underway to install a lift on the 14th floor of Palladium Residency. One of the workers was standing on a stool and drilling. The stool moved, causing the duo to lose their balance and fall to death,” Bagmar told reporters.

As per preliminary investigation, the workers were not wearing any safety belts, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. Earlier on Wednesday, seven labourers were killed and one seriously injured after they fell while working inside an elevator shaft of an under-construction building in Ahmedabad.

