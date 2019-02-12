English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat University Declares LLB Results 2018; Click for Direct Link
Gujarat University has announced LLB exam results of various semester exams held in November 2018 for both the B Com and BBA integrated courses on its official website - gujaratuniversity.ac.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Gujarat University has announced LLB exam results of various semester exams held in November 2018 for both the BCom and BBA integrated courses on its official website - gujaratuniversity.ac.in.
List of results published by the Gujarat University:
Five Years Integrated B.Com L.L.B Semester 3 (Regular)
Five Years Integrated B.B.A L.L.B Semester 3 (Regular)
Five Years Integrated B.Com LL.B Semester 1 (Regular)
Five Years Integrated B.B.A L.L.B Semester 9 (Regular)
Five Years Integrated B.B.A L.L.B Semester 1 (Regular)
Steps to check Gujarat University LLB 2018 results:
1. Open the official website of Gujarat University - gujaratuniversity.ac.in.
2. Find the result link in the homepage. Click on to the link
3. Click on the other results tab, a new tab will appear
4. Select your LLB or desired course from the dropdown menu
5. Click on submit, and a PDF link will be shown on scree
6. Click on to the relevant result link
7. Result will be displayed on screen which you can download and print for future use.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
List of results published by the Gujarat University:
Five Years Integrated B.Com L.L.B Semester 3 (Regular)
Five Years Integrated B.B.A L.L.B Semester 3 (Regular)
Five Years Integrated B.Com LL.B Semester 1 (Regular)
Five Years Integrated B.B.A L.L.B Semester 9 (Regular)
Five Years Integrated B.B.A L.L.B Semester 1 (Regular)
Steps to check Gujarat University LLB 2018 results:
1. Open the official website of Gujarat University - gujaratuniversity.ac.in.
2. Find the result link in the homepage. Click on to the link
3. Click on the other results tab, a new tab will appear
4. Select your LLB or desired course from the dropdown menu
5. Click on submit, and a PDF link will be shown on scree
6. Click on to the relevant result link
7. Result will be displayed on screen which you can download and print for future use.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rose Leslie: I’ve No Idea How Game of Thrones Ends, I Want to Watch It in Real Time
- Here's What Kapil Sharma Did to a Man Who Gate Crashed His Wedding in Amritsar
- 5 Stages of Grief: A Single Person’s Guide to the Much Dreaded Valentine’s Day
- Avengers Endgame: Nick Fury Explains Infinity War End Credit Scene When He Calls Captain Marvel From an Old Pager
- Rajinikanth Pens a Letter to Thank Guests Who Attended Daughter Soundarya's Wedding
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results