Gujarat University Declares LLB Results 2018; Click for Direct Link

Gujarat University has announced LLB exam results of various semester exams held in November 2018 for both the BCom and BBA integrated courses on its official website - gujaratuniversity.ac.in Five Years Integrated B.Com L.L.B Semester 3 (Regular)Five Years Integrated B.B.A L.L.B Semester 3 (Regular)Five Years Integrated B.Com LL.B Semester 1 (Regular)Five Years Integrated B.B.A L.L.B Semester 9 (Regular)Five Years Integrated B.B.A L.L.B Semester 1 (Regular)1. Open the official website of Gujarat University - gujaratuniversity.ac.in 2. Find the result link in the homepage. Click on to the link3. Click on the other results tab, a new tab will appear4. Select your LLB or desired course from the dropdown menu5. Click on submit, and a PDF link will be shown on scree6. Click on to the relevant result link7. Result will be displayed on screen which you can download and print for future use.