1-min read

Gujarat University Declares LLB Results 2018; Click for Direct Link

Gujarat University has announced LLB exam results of various semester exams held in November 2018 for both the B Com and BBA integrated courses on its official website - gujaratuniversity.ac.in.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2019, 4:31 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
Five Years Integrated B.Com L.L.B Semester 3 (Regular)

Five Years Integrated B.B.A L.L.B Semester 3 (Regular)

Five Years Integrated B.Com LL.B Semester 1 (Regular)

Five Years Integrated B.B.A L.L.B Semester 9 (Regular)

Five Years Integrated B.B.A L.L.B Semester 1 (Regular)

List of results published by the Gujarat University:

Five Years Integrated B.Com L.L.B Semester 3 (Regular)

Five Years Integrated B.B.A L.L.B Semester 3 (Regular)

Five Years Integrated B.Com LL.B Semester 1 (Regular)

Five Years Integrated B.B.A L.L.B Semester 9 (Regular)

Five Years Integrated B.B.A L.L.B Semester 1 (Regular)

Steps to check Gujarat University LLB 2018 results:

1. Open the official website of Gujarat University - gujaratuniversity.ac.in.

2. Find the result link in the homepage. Click on to the link

3. Click on the other results tab, a new tab will appear

4. Select your LLB or desired course from the dropdown menu

5. Click on submit, and a PDF link will be shown on scree

6. Click on to the relevant result link

7. Result will be displayed on screen which you can download and print for future use.


