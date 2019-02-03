English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat Woman, 3 Children Drown After Jumping into Well; Son Saved
The woman'S daughters Jahnvi (4) and Hetvi (3) and son Karan (11 months) died while her 8-year-old son Raju was saved after a two-hour operation involving fire brigade personnel, staff of the 108 ambulance service and villagers.
Ahmedabad: A woman and three of her four children drowned on Sunday after they jumped into a well in Gujarat's Junagadh district, some 350 kilometres from here. police said.
Her son was rescued from the well, situated on the outskirts of Jetalvad village in Visavadar taluka, and has been hospitalised, they added.
"Divuben Viram (30) jumped into the well with her four children. She and three of her children died while her son was saved and has been hospitalised," said Inspector H V Rathod of Visavadar police station.
He said Viram's daughters Jahnvi (4) and Hetvi (3) and son Karan (11 months) died while her 8-year-old son Raju was saved after a two-hour operation involving fire brigade personnel, staff of the 108 ambulance service and villagers.
He said a preliminary probe revealed that financial problems might be behind Viram's decision.
She and her husband did odd jobs and had limited income to raise four children, Rathod said.
