Gujarat Woman Cop Killed by Husband, In-laws for Property

A woman police officer was hacked to death in Gujarat allegedly by her husband and in-laws who were eyeing her property, police said Monday.The incident took place Sunday night at Junagadh town, around 315km from here, they said.The body of Kiran Joshi (41), who was serving as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) at the Visavadar police station in Junagadh district, was found in a pool of blood at her residence in the Madhuram area Monday morning, they said.In his complaint to the police, Kiran Joshi's brother Mahesh Joshi has alleged his sister was killed by her husband Pankaj Vegda, brother-in-law Dipak Vegda, mother-in-law Rasila Vegda and father-in-law Bhavani Vegda as part of a conspiracy to grab her property.While Kiran Joshi's husband is untraceable, the police have started questioning the other three accused named in the complaint, said Deputy Superintendent of Police HS Ratnu."Kiran was murdered using a sharp weapon at her residence yesterday night. We have found stab wounds on Kiran's neck and abdomen area," said Ratnu.In the complaint, Kiran Joshi's brother Mahesh Joshi has alleged his sister's husband and in-laws were pressuring the victim to transfer in their names her house as well as some vehicles."Her husband even took a loan from a bank by mortgaging Kiran's 35 tola jewellery. Kiran used to pay the EMIs for that loan."Pankaj and in-laws were asking her to transfer the house as well as some vehicles in their names as these properties were in her name," Mahesh Joshi told reporters.