Gujarat Woman Forced to Carry Husband as Punishment for Extra-Marital Affair, 19 Held

A 23-year-old married woman was humiliated publicly at a village in Dahod district for her extra-marital affair. Her clothes were shorn off by her husband’s relatives. She was thrashed and forced to carry her husband on her shoulders. Police have registered a case against 19 people, including her father-in-law after the video went viral.

The woman is a resident of the Khajuri village of the Dhanpur taluka in the Dahod district. The woman eloped with a man with whom she had an affair. The woman’s husband and his family came to know of the incident and brought the woman back to the village.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, after being brought to the village, she was pushed around and beaten up. The accused used sticks to beat her and also tore and removed her clothes.

The incident that took place on July 6 came to light only on Monday when a video of the episode went viral.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kanan Desai, told that 19 accused involved in the incident had been named in the offence. She added that 11 of them had been held by the police in connection with the offence. A medical examination was also conducted on the woman after registering her complaint.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here