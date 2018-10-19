English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat Man Dies in Pakistan Jail, Wife Learns About Death From Cellmate a Month Later
She said that neither jail authorities from Pakistan nor anyone from the Indian ministry of external affairs had contacted her as yet in connection with her husband's death.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Vadodara: The wife of a Gujarat resident Thursday learnt of his death last month in a Pakistan jail after a letter from the deceased's cellmate reached her.
Nanubhai Kanabhai Solanki (45), a fisherman from Karjadi village in Una tehsil in the state's Gir Somnath district, was arrested by Pakistan maritime authorities on November 11 last year for allegedly straying into the neighbouring country's waters.
A postcard dated September 30 sent by Vijay Vaja, Solanki's cellmate, informing about the latter's death was received by the deceased's wife Thursday. Vaja wrote that Solanki had died in a jail in Karachi on September 15.
Jethiben Solanki (42), the deceased fisherman's wife, told PTI Friday that her husband had written to her three times while he was in jail.
"He had mentioned that he was keeping good health. I do not know what is the cause of his death. I received Vijay Vaja's postcard on Thursday and our family comprising five sons and three daughters has gone into mourning," she said.
Vaja is the brother-in-law of her daughter, Jethiben informed.
She said that neither jail authorities from Pakistan nor anyone from the Indian ministry of external affairs had contacted her as yet in connection with her husband's death.
Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani Friday wrote to External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj asking her to help the family get Solanki's body quickly.
