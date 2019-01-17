LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Gujarat Woman Sets Husband on Fire for Opposing Her Extra-marital Affair

The victim, identified as Guruji Manorbhai Tadve, suffered 80 per cent burns and was admitted to a hospital in Godhra town, where he died on Thursday morning.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
Gujarat Woman Sets Husband on Fire for Opposing Her Extra-marital Affair
Image for representation.
Vadodara: A 40-year-old man died after his wife set him on fire in Govindi village in Panchmahal district of Gujarat, for opposing her extra-marital relationship.

The incident took place on Wednesday night and the victim, Guruji Manorbhai Tadvi, died in a hospital on Thursday morning. The woman, Budhiben (40), has been arrested, police said.

"The victim was having dinner at their house in the village when Budhiben started arguing with him over his opposition to her extra-marital affair. In a fit of rage, she poured kerosene on him and set him on fire," Godhra police station in-charge, inspector R R Desai, said.

He suffered 80 per cent burns and was admitted to a hospital in Godhra town, around 90 kms from here, where he died later, the officer added.

According to police, the accused had left her husband two years ago and started living with her paramour. But three months back, she settled the matter with Tadvi and returned to stay with him, police said.

She has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder), police said adding that further investigation was on.
