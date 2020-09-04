INDIA

Gujarat Woman Thrashed by Husband, Iron Rod Pierced Through Foot, for Asking for Help in Kitchen

The woman, in a complaint filed at the Gorwa police station, said that she was brutally thrashed when she asked her husband to chop vegetables for dinner as she was occupied with other chores.

The police said the accused was so angered by the wife's request that he picked up an iron rod lying nearby and started assaulting her.

A woman in Gujarat’s Vadodara was thrashed with an iron rod by her husband after she asked him for help in preparing dinner.

The police said the accused was so angered by the wife's request that he picked up an iron rod lying nearby and started assaulting her. He has been booked by the cops and has been absconding since the incident.

“The iron rod was also allegedly pierced through her foot. The local residents, who reached there after hearing her screams, rushed the woman to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment…,” an officer of Gorwa police station was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The woman’s mother-in-law has also been booked in connection with the case.

