Gujarati Girl Among Israeli Defence Forces Battling Hamas At Gaza Strip

The Israeli army bombed the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Wednesday, nearly a month after a ceasefire was declared between Palestinian militia group Hamas and the IDF (Israel Defence Forces).

The IDF team involved in carrying out the strikes includes a woman of Gujarati origin, Nitsa Muliyasa.

According to Ahmedabad Mirror, 20-year-old Nitsa belongs to a Gujarati family which originally hails from Kothari, a small village near Rajkot in Gujarat. The family has been settled in Tel Aviv for years now, and Nitsa is the first person of Gujarati origin to be inducted into the army. There are 45 Gujarati families in total residing in Israel, most of them are involved in the diamond trade.

Nitsa’s father Zivabhai Muliyasa said that Nitsa was inducted two years ago into the IDF as part of the country’s conscription system which makes it mandatory for all citizens above 18 to serve in the army. According to Muliyasa, Israel’s education system inculcates leadership qualities in children. Talking about his daughter, he said, “My daughter has been stationed on the borders of Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt in the last two years. At present, she is stationed in Gush Dan, the combat location from where Israeli forces are attacking Hamas in Gaza.”

“Usually she works for eight hours a day, but sometimes she works all twenty-four hours and does after-work-hour duties as well,” said the proud father. “She’s really committed to her work. We usually meet her on weekends, but it’s usually once in quite a few months,” he added.

Nitsa is trained in the use of most modern weapons and multi-faceted manoeuvres on the battlefield. After her 2.4-year tenure with the Army ends, she will be required to sign an agreement for a period of five to ten years. During this period, she can enroll in engineering, medicine, or any other course of her choice and according to her qualification. Her father said that the army would bear the entire cost of her education.

