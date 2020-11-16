News18 Logo

india

Gujarati New Year 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Lead Wishes for Bestu Varas

PM Narendra Modi at BJP headquarters in Delhi. (Twitter: BJPLive)

People prepare new account books and perform pujas in the new book known as the Chopda. On Gujarati New Year, people worship Goddess Lakshmi.

This year, November 16, marks the beginning of a New Year for the Gujarati community. The important occasion is usually celebrated the day following the Lakshmi Puja of Badi Diwali.

Traditionally known as Bestu Varas or Varsha Pratipada, the day concurs with the Govardhan puja and Bhai Dooj.

On this auspicious occasion, several personalities from the political sector extended best wishes to the Gujarati people on social media.

Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent special greetings on Chopda Pujan wishing Gujarati Community Nutan Varshabhinandan and Saal Mubarak. PM Modi took to Twitter and said, “Happy New Year to all Gujarati brothers and sisters. I wish you all health, prosperity and happiness on the new year.”

Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the Gujarati Community Saal Mubarak. In a tweet, Shah wrote, “Warmest greetings to all on the occasion of New Year”

Son of Amit Shah, Jay Shah also wished Nutan Varshabhinandan to his Gujarati brothers and sisters. The secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India took to Twitter and wrote, “Best Wishes on the occasion of Gujarati New Year. May all your dreams come true and you get Health and Prosperity throughout the year.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani sent his warmest wishes to everyone via his official social media handle. Taking to Twitter, CM Rupani wrote, “Happy New Year to all of you, best wishes for your health ... Happy New Year!”

Member of Legislative assembly from Vatva, Pradipsinh Jadeja wished that the New Year brings happiness, peace, prosperity.

Here are some other wishes from dignitaries across country:

The day is marked on the padva or the first day of the Shukla Paksh of the Kartik month of the Hindu calender.


