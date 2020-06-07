Gujarat's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 20,000-mark; Death Toll Now at 1,249

Gujarat's count of coronavirus patients crossed the 20,000-mark after 480 new cases were reported on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 1,249 as 30 more succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.

The number of patients in the state now stands at 20,097, it said.

A total of 319 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of recovered persons to 13,643, the department said.

Currently there are 5,205 active cases in the state, with 69 patients on ventilator support. The condition of 5,138 others is stable.

Ahmedabad reported 318 out of the total 480 cases on Sunday, and 21 out of 30 fatalities across the state.

The tally of cases in Ahmedabad district crossed the 14,000-mark at 14,285, while the death toll crossed the 1,000-mark to stand at 1,015, the department said.

Surat reported 64 new cases and Vadodara 35, which took the number of patients in these two districts to 2,097 and 1,293 respectively.

Of the total 16 districts where new cases were detected on Sunday, Gandhinagar reported 19 and Mehsana six .

Of the 30 deaths reported in the state Sunday, 21 were from Ahmedabad, two from Surat, and one each from Banaskantha, Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Panchmahal, Mehsana, Kutch and Rajkot.

As many as 2,11,569 people are in quarantine facilities in Gujarat, the health department said.

A total 2,51,686 samples have been tested so far in the state, it further said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,097, new cases: 480, deaths: 1,249, discharged: 13,643, active cases: 5,205 and people tested so far: 2,51,686.