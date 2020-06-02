Gujarat's Covid-19 Case Total Crosses 17,000-mark, Death Toll at 1,063

Gandhinagar: The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat climbed over the 17,000 mark, with 423 fresh cases reported on Monday taking the total to 17,217, while 25 more succumbed, taking the death toll to 1,063.

Monday also saw the highest number of patients – 861 – being discharged from hospitals after being treated.

In the last three days, since the announcement of Unlock-1 and more relaxation, over 400 cases are being detected daily.

Ahmedabad alone had 314 cases detected on Monday, followed by Surat with 39, Vadodara with 31, Gandhinagar with 11, Mahesana with six, Banaskantha, Rajkot and Sabarkantha with three each, Anand and Porbandar with two each and Bhavnagar, Aravalli, Panchmahals, Mahisagar, Patan, Valsad and Surendranagar with one case each.

Of Monday's fatalities, Ahmedabad accounted for the lion's share at 22. Two patients from Surat and one patient from Aravalli also succumbed to the virus.

Despite the share of corona positive cases from Ahmedabad coming down to 72.56 per cent, the death toll rate of the city remained the same - 81.27 per cent.

Till date, out of the total deaths, 864 people have died in Ahmedabad alone, followed by 71 in Surat, 41 in Vadodara, 14 in Gandhinagar, 10 each in Anand and Panchmahals, eight in Bhavnagar, six in Patan and five each in Mahesana and Aravalli.

With the 861 patients discharged on Monday, a total of 10,780 patients have been cured so far.

Of the total cases, Ahmedabad continued to lead the state with maximum, at 12,494, followed by Surat with 1,659, Vadodara with 1,074, Gandhinagar with 285, Bhavnagar with 275, Mahesana with 120, Mahisagar with 116, Rajkot with 115, Banaskantha with 114, Sabarkantha with 106, Aravalli with 105, Anand with 101, Panchmahals with 89, Patan and Kutch with 80 each, Kheda with 68, Botad with 59 and Jamnagar with 54 positive cases.