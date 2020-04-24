Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gujarat's Covid-19 Cases up by 191 to 2,815; Death Toll Now 127

Fifteen patients succumbed to the infection in the state during the same period, which took the death toll in the state to 127, they said.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2020, 9:11 PM IST
Gujarat's Covid-19 Cases up by 191 to 2,815; Death Toll Now 127
File photo of a boy undergoing a swab test during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP)

Ahmedabad: The number of coronavirus positive patients in Gujarat rose to 2,815 on Friday after 191 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Fifteen patients succumbed to the infection in the state during the same period, which took the death toll in the state to 127, they said.

"While 14 of them died in Ahmedabad, one succumbed in Surat," Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Out of the 191 positive cases reported in the past 24 hours, 169 were found in Ahmedabad alone, followed by Surat (six), Vadodara (five), Anand and Panchmahal three each, Bhavnagar two and Gandhinagar, Botad and Valsad district one each, she told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,815, new cases 191, deaths 127, discharged 265, active cases 2,423 and people tested so far 43,822.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

