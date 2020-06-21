Gujarat's Covid-19 Count Crosses 27,000-mark, Death Toll Touches 1,664

With Gujarat reporting 580 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, the number of patients in the state crossed the 27,000-mark, the state health department said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 27,317, it said. The state also reported death of 25 coronavirus patients, taking the fatality count to 1,664, it said.

As 655 patients were discharged on Sunday, the tally of recovered cases now stands at 19,357, the department added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is now 6,296, of which 59 patients are on ventilator, while the condition of 6,237 others is stable.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad, one of the hardest-hit districts in the country, saw 273 fresh cases taking the tally to 18,837 on Sunday. The number of fatalities jumped by 20 to 1,332 in the district, the health department said.