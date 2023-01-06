Gujarat’s Famous International Kite Festival Returns After 2 Years; To be Held Across Cities in January

The International Kite Festival is back with a bang in Ahmedabad and other cities across Gujarat after a hiatus of 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Organised by the Gujarat Tourism Corporation Ltd the International Kite Festival with the theme of G20 will be held in Ahmedabad from the 8th to the 14th of January, 2023. Kite flyers and enthusiasts from G20 nations along with other participants from across the world will participate in the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad.

On 8th January, at 8.00 AM, the International Kite Festival will be inaugurated by the Governor of Gujarat Shri Acharya Devavrat at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. The Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, and Tourism Minister, Shri Mulubhai Bera will also be present on the occasion.

A prayer performance, ‘Aditya Vandana’ is scheduled to be performed on the first day of the program along with a large demonstration of Suryanamaskar to welcome the sun’s return to the northern hemisphere. This year, kite enthusiasts are attempting to achieve a Guinness World Record for the maximum number of kite enthusiasts from various countries, flying kites at the same time. During the International Kite Festival, all participants will exhibit a parade sporting T-shirts and caps printed with the G20 logo.

This year, skies in Gujarat will be adorned with special kites in the shape of India’s G20 Presidency Logo. Besides, people visiting the International Kite Festival will also be able to take pictures and selfies at a special G20 photo booth, consisting of the G20 logo along with the theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

At the International Kite Festival, there will be a pavilion displaying the history of kites and kite-flying traditions from around the world. A workshop for making and flying kites will also be organized. During the International Kite Festival, attendees shall witness several cultural programs in the evening.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 in December 2022 and in line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of making G20 a participative event, several events are being organized to raise the understanding of what the G20 means for the people of India. The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

India holds the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023. Over 200 meetings and events are scheduled to be held across India during the Presidency and Gujarat will have the opportunity to host 15 such meetings in the coming months.

