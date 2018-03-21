English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GUJCET 2018 Registration Begins on 23rd March 2018; Exam on 23rd April 2018
GSEB will organize the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2018 (GUJCET 2018) on 23rd April 2018, next month, for candidates seeking admissions to various programmes in Degree Engineering and Diploma/Degree Pharmacy in the state of Gujarat.
Image for representation only.
GUJCET 2018 Online Registration is scheduled to begin on 23rd March 2018 on the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board – gseb.org.
GSEB will organize the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2018 (GUJCET 2018) on 23rd April 2018, next month, for candidates seeking admissions to various programmes in Degree Engineering and Diploma/Degree Pharmacy in the state of Gujarat.
Candidates must apply online on or before 7th April 2018 for Group A, Group B, or Group AB Common Entrance Test. Direct Link - http://gujcet.gseb.org/
The GUJCET 2018 Booklets and Pin will be available from Board Office at Vadodara and Gandhinagar, T&T.V. High School, Nanput Surat, and at SG Dholakiya High School, Rajkot from 23rd March to 6th April 2018.
GUJCET 2018 – Important Dates
Online Registration Begins – 23rd March 2018
Online Registration Ends – 7th April 2018
GUJCET 2018 – Application Fee
The applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs.300/- via Demand Draft from any nationalized bank payable at Ahmedabad and drawn in favor of ‘Secretary, Gujarat Common Entrance Test Cell, Gandhinagar.’
GUJCET 2018 – Exam Pattern
GUJCET 2018 will be set in OMR pattern and will comprise of four papers viz Physics, Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics. All papers will carry 40 marks each and questions will be listed in three languages viz English, Hindi and Gujarati.
Interested candidates can read the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://gseb.org/pg.pdf
Also Watch
GSEB will organize the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2018 (GUJCET 2018) on 23rd April 2018, next month, for candidates seeking admissions to various programmes in Degree Engineering and Diploma/Degree Pharmacy in the state of Gujarat.
Candidates must apply online on or before 7th April 2018 for Group A, Group B, or Group AB Common Entrance Test. Direct Link - http://gujcet.gseb.org/
The GUJCET 2018 Booklets and Pin will be available from Board Office at Vadodara and Gandhinagar, T&T.V. High School, Nanput Surat, and at SG Dholakiya High School, Rajkot from 23rd March to 6th April 2018.
GUJCET 2018 – Important Dates
Online Registration Begins – 23rd March 2018
Online Registration Ends – 7th April 2018
GUJCET 2018 – Application Fee
The applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs.300/- via Demand Draft from any nationalized bank payable at Ahmedabad and drawn in favor of ‘Secretary, Gujarat Common Entrance Test Cell, Gandhinagar.’
GUJCET 2018 – Exam Pattern
GUJCET 2018 will be set in OMR pattern and will comprise of four papers viz Physics, Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics. All papers will carry 40 marks each and questions will be listed in three languages viz English, Hindi and Gujarati.
Interested candidates can read the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://gseb.org/pg.pdf
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Rani Mukherji; Read The Actor's Open Letter On Her 40th
- Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scam: Here's How it Helped Elect Donald Trump as US President
- PSL 2018: Helicopter Used to Dry Wet Outfield in Lahore
- Meet World's Tiniest Computer by IBM That Equals The Size of a Salt Grain
- Stars Ooze Glamour at News18 REEL Movie Awards Red Carpet