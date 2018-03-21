GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
GUJCET 2018 Registration Begins on 23rd March 2018; Exam on 23rd April 2018

Updated:March 21, 2018, 4:45 PM IST
Image for representation only.
GUJCET 2018 Online Registration is scheduled to begin on 23rd March 2018 on the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board – gseb.org.

GSEB will organize the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2018 (GUJCET 2018) on 23rd April 2018, next month, for candidates seeking admissions to various programmes in Degree Engineering and Diploma/Degree Pharmacy in the state of Gujarat.

Candidates must apply online on or before 7th April 2018 for Group A, Group B, or Group AB Common Entrance Test. Direct Link - http://gujcet.gseb.org/

The GUJCET 2018 Booklets and Pin will be available from Board Office at Vadodara and Gandhinagar, T&T.V. High School, Nanput Surat, and at SG Dholakiya High School, Rajkot from 23rd March to 6th April 2018.

GUJCET 2018 – Important Dates
Online Registration Begins – 23rd March 2018
Online Registration Ends – 7th April 2018

GUJCET 2018 – Application Fee
The applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs.300/- via Demand Draft from any nationalized bank payable at Ahmedabad and drawn in favor of ‘Secretary, Gujarat Common Entrance Test Cell, Gandhinagar.’

GUJCET 2018 – Exam Pattern

GUJCET 2018 will be set in OMR pattern and will comprise of four papers viz Physics, Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics. All papers will carry 40 marks each and questions will be listed in three languages viz English, Hindi and Gujarati.

Interested candidates can read the official notification at the below mentioned url:
http://gseb.org/pg.pdf

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
