GUJCET 2019: Admit Cards Released Today, Download From gsebht.in or gseb.org
GUJCET 2019 is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode on April 26. The Entrance Examination 2019 GUJCET was rescheduled due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.
GUJCET Admit Cards 2019 I The admit cards for Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2019 (GujCET) were released today by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). The candidates who have applied for GUJCET 2019 can download the 2019 Admit Cards for GUJCET from the official websites, gsebht.in or gseb.org. GSEB has uploaded the GUJCET 2019 admit cards of all the registered candidates at gsebht.in.
GUJCET 2019 is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode on April 26. The Entrance Examination 2019 GUJCET was rescheduled due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Earlier, the Entrance Examination 2019 GUJCET was scheduled for March 30, which was later postponed to April 4 and then April 23.
GUJCET 2019 admit cards: Here’s how to download the hall ticket
Step 1: Go to the official websites gsebht.in or gseb.org
Step 2: Enter your details like registration number, date of birth to download your Admit Card 2019 GUJCET
Step 3: Click on ‘download GUJCET 2019 admit cards’ link
Step 4: Download your admit card for GUJCET 2019 Entrance Examination
It is compulsory to carry a valid ID Card along with your GUJCET 2019 admit cards to appear for GUJCET Entrance Examination 2019. GSHSEB has created 34 centers throughout Gujarat to conduct the 2019 GUJCET Entrance Examination. The exam will be held in three slots - Physics/ Chemistry from 10am to 12noon, Biology from 1pm to 2pm and Mathematics from 3pm to 4pm. The Entrance Examination for GUJCET 2019 will be held in Gujarati, Hindi and English languages.
It is compulsory to carry a valid ID Card along with your GUJCET 2019 admit cards to appear for GUJCET Entrance Examination 2019. GSHSEB has created 34 centers throughout Gujarat to conduct the 2019 GUJCET Entrance Examination. The exam will be held in three slots - Physics/ Chemistry from 10am to 12noon, Biology from 1pm to 2pm and Mathematics from 3pm to 4pm. The Entrance Examination for GUJCET 2019 will be held in Gujarati, Hindi and English languages.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
