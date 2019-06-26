GUJCET 2019 First Seat Allotment List Released at gujacpc.nic.in, Pay Tuition Fee by July 1
The first round of seat allotment for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019 was released by Admission Committee for Professional Courses on the website gujacpc.nic.in.
The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has released GUJCET 2019 first seat allotment list. The candidates can check their seat allotment status from the official website of ACPC gujacpc.nic.in.
The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019 exam was conducted on May 20. After checking their names on the list, the candidate has to lock/freeze the allotted GUJCET 2019 seat from their end. After doing so, the candidate needs to pay tuition fees between June 26 and July 1.
Earlier, on June 11 and June 19, the GUJCET 2019 provisional and GUJCET 2019 final merit lists were declared, respectively.
Steps to check GUJCET 2019 Seat Allotment List
Step 1: Visit the official portal of ACPC: gujacpc.nic.in
Step 2: On right hand side, there registered candidate login box, select your course, enter user ID, password, security pin, and captcha
Step 3: Hit the submit button to view status of your GUJCET 2019 Seat Allotment
Step 4: As desired, you can lock your allotted college-course under GUJCET 2019 Seat Allotment Process by clicking the freeze option
Step 5: Pay the applicable tuition fee for confirmed GUJCET 2019 Seat Allotment
Step 6: Download the fee slip and take a printout also.
Candidates who are not willing to take admission can cancel their GUJCET 2019 Seat Allotment status between June 26 and July 1.
