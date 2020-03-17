Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

GUJCET 2020 Admit Card Released at gujcet.gseb.org, Direct Link

The GUJCET Admit Card 2020 was released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on its official website at gujcet.gseb.org

Trending Desk

Updated:March 17, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
GUJCET 2020 Admit Card Released at gujcet.gseb.org, Direct Link
Representative image.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar has released the admit cards for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 on Wednesday. The GUJCET Admit Card 2020 was released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on its official website gujcet.gseb.org.

Candidates will be asked to enter their registered Mobile Number or Email Id, which they have given while filling up GUJCET 2020 application form.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct the examination on March 31.

Direct link to download GUJCET 2020 admit card

GUJCET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2. Click on the link which says, “Click here to download GUJCET Hall Ticket 2020” on the homepage

Step 3. The click will lead to a new page on the website

Step 4. On the page, the candidate is required to enter Registered Mobile number/ Email Id and birth date or GUJCET application number

Step 5. Once all the details are entered, you may click on the ‘Search Hall Ticket’

Step 6. Check and verify your requisite credentials and download the hall ticket

Step 7. Take a print-out of your admit card for future reference

It is recommended for all the appearing candidates to reach the examination venue atleast 30 minutes prior to the reporting time to avoid any last-minute hassle.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

