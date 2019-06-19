GUJCET Merit List 2019: ACPC Released Gujarat Common Entrance Test Final Merit List at jacpcldce.ac.in

GUJCET Merit List 2019 | The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has published the final merit list of Gujarat Common Entrance Test, which is popularly known as GUJCET 2019. The GUJCET 2019 Merit List or Gujarat CET 2019 Merit List containing the roll numbers and names of eligible candidates for participating in admission-counselling round can be downloaded from the ACPC’s official website jacpcldce.ac.in.

The result of GUJCET counseling 2019 for admission to engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in government, government-aided and self-finance institutes located in the state will be released on June 26. Earlier, the provisional merit list was released on June 11.

How to download GUJCET 2019 Merit List

Step 1: Visit the official website jacpcldce.ac.in

Step 2: Search for a tab reading download GUJCET 2019 Merit List

Step 3: Click on it and on the new window you have select your course type and enter roll number

Step 4: Submit the detail by clicking on ‘Go Get It’

Step 5: The merit list will be displayed on the screen

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2019 (GUJCET) was held on April 26 and question paper was set in three languages: Gujarati, Hindi and English.