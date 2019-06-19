Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

GUJCET Merit List 2019: ACPC Released Gujarat Common Entrance Test Final Merit List at jacpcldce.ac.in

GUJCET Merit List 2019 for admission to engineering courses in government, government-aided and self-finance institutes is available at jacpcldce.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
GUJCET Merit List 2019: ACPC Released Gujarat Common Entrance Test Final Merit List at jacpcldce.ac.in
Image for representation.
Loading...

GUJCET Merit List 2019 | The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has published the final merit list of Gujarat Common Entrance Test, which is popularly known as GUJCET 2019. The GUJCET 2019 Merit List or Gujarat CET 2019 Merit List containing the roll numbers and names of eligible candidates for participating in admission-counselling round can be downloaded from the ACPC’s official website jacpcldce.ac.in.

The result of GUJCET counseling 2019 for admission to engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in government, government-aided and self-finance institutes located in the state will be released on June 26. Earlier, the provisional merit list was released on June 11.

How to download GUJCET 2019 Merit List

Step 1: Visit the official website jacpcldce.ac.in

Step 2: Search for a tab reading download GUJCET 2019 Merit List

Step 3: Click on it and on the new window you have select your course type and enter roll number

Step 4: Submit the detail by clicking on ‘Go Get It’

Step 5: The merit list will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: The GUJCET 2019 Merit List will appear on the screen and can be downloaded.

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2019 (GUJCET) was held on April 26 and question paper was set in three languages: Gujarati, Hindi and English.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram