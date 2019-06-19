GUJCET Merit List 2019: ACPC Released Gujarat Common Entrance Test Final Merit List at jacpcldce.ac.in
GUJCET Merit List 2019 for admission to engineering courses in government, government-aided and self-finance institutes is available at jacpcldce.ac.in.
Image for representation.
GUJCET Merit List 2019 | The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has published the final merit list of Gujarat Common Entrance Test, which is popularly known as GUJCET 2019. The GUJCET 2019 Merit List or Gujarat CET 2019 Merit List containing the roll numbers and names of eligible candidates for participating in admission-counselling round can be downloaded from the ACPC’s official website jacpcldce.ac.in.
The result of GUJCET counseling 2019 for admission to engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in government, government-aided and self-finance institutes located in the state will be released on June 26. Earlier, the provisional merit list was released on June 11.
How to download GUJCET 2019 Merit List
Step 1: Visit the official website jacpcldce.ac.in
Step 2: Search for a tab reading download GUJCET 2019 Merit List
Step 3: Click on it and on the new window you have select your course type and enter roll number
Step 4: Submit the detail by clicking on ‘Go Get It’
Step 5: The merit list will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: The GUJCET 2019 Merit List will appear on the screen and can be downloaded.
The Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2019 (GUJCET) was held on April 26 and question paper was set in three languages: Gujarati, Hindi and English.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amala Paul's Aadai Teaser Gets Big Thumbs-up from Karan Johar, Samantha Akkineni and More
- This DC Modified Mahindra Marazzo Can Make a Luxury Private Jet Shy
- Apple Rolls Out The iOS 13 Beta 2 For Developers: Here is Everything That it Brings to Your iPhone
- Ranveer Singh Gets Litigation Warning from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Manager Paul Heyman
- Updates Galore For OnePlus 7 Pro, as The OxygenOS 9.5.8 Now Rolls Out: The Complete Changelog
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s