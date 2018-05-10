English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GUJCET Result 2018: GSEB Gujarat Common Entrance Test Result Out on gseb.org. How to Check
The CGSEB Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board published the GUJCET Results 2018 on its official website www.gseb.org, along with the result of GSEB Class 12th Science Stream and GSEB HSC Class 12 Result 2018. Along with the marks, ranking of the candidates will also be released on the result day.
(Image: News18.com)
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test GUJCET 2018 results TODAY at 9 am. The GSEB Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board published the GUJCET Results 2018 on its official website www.gseb.org, along with the result of GSEB Class 12th Science Stream and GSEB HSC Class 12 Result 2018. Along with the marks, ranking of the candidates also be released on the result day.
Students can check their GUJCET Results 2018, GSEB Class 12 Results 2018 or GSEB HSC Result 2018, GSEB HSC 12 Science Result 2018 on these websites as well examresults.net or gujarat.indiaresults.com. Over 1.35 lakh candidates had appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test GUJCET examinations at 34 centres across the state of Gujarat.
CHECK GSEB HSC Class 12 Result 2018
Steps students need to follow to check GUJCET Results 2018 and GSEB HSC results 2018: How to check online:
Step 1: Visit the official website Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board GSEB gseb.org
Step 2: Look for the link which says GUJCET Results 2018, GSEB HSC Result 2018 or GSEB Class 12 Results 2018
Step 3: Click on the result tab which says 2018 GUJCET Results, GSEB HSC SCIENCE Result 2018 / GUJCET results 2018
Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The Gujarat government had been conducting Gujarat Common Entrance Test GUJCET for admissions to medical and paramedical courses till 2016. From 2017, the government has made GUJCET Gujarat Common Entrance Test compulsory for students seeking admission in engineering colleges in the state of Gujarat.
