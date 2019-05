GUJCET Result 2019: Gujarat Board Released CET Results at gseb.org; Steps to Check Scores

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board or GSEB declared the GUJCET Result 2019 today (May 9). The Gujarat Common Entrance Test Result (GUJCET) 2019 is available on Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s official website - gseb.org . The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board conducted GUJCET 2019 entrance exam on April 26, 2019. The Gujarat entrance examination held at 34 examination centres spread across the state.Candidates who have appeared for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board entrance examination for the academic year 2018-19 can check their GUJCET Result 2019 scores through the official website by following the procedure mentioned below.Steps candidates need to follow to check GUJCET 2019 Result:Step 1: Visit the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board - gseb.org Step 2: Click on the link for GUJCET 2019 ResultStep 3: Fill in your Hall Ticket/Roll Number for GUJCET Exam to check your GUJCET Result 2019Step 4: Click on the Submit tabStep 5: GUJCET 2019 scorecard will be displayed on the screenStep 6: Download your GUJCET Result 2019 for entrance examination and take printout for future reference/About 1.34 lakh candidates appeared for GUJCET 2019 entrance test for engineering, medical and pharmacy degree colleges based in Gujarat.Students can collect the GUJCET 2019 Result mark sheet from the designated centres within 10 am to 4 pm on 9 May, 2019. Candidates must also note that the GUJCET Result 2019 mark sheets will also be sent to them via post.